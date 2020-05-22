Credit Suisse Group Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $190.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $284,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,538,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $2,116,276.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,853,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.