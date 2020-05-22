CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC cut CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

