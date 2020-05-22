Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $4.10 to $4.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $5.50 to $5.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.72.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of CURLF opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.