Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,293,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,705,000 after acquiring an additional 495,064 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after acquiring an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $155.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average of $180.19. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $158.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

