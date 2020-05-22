Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 113,999 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,999 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $347,517,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,999,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,493,000 after purchasing an additional 694,337 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $341,784,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $338,518,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of PEAK opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.48. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.