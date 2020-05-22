Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 2,036 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,237,000 after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,276.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,329.56. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.