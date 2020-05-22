Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 24,843 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,843 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Shares of DIS opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.