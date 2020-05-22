Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 9,650 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Shares of BR opened at $117.79 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at $295,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,583 shares of company stock valued at $14,294,469. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.