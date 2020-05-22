Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $79.75 on Friday. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

