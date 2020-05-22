DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

DBSDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

