DCC (LON:DCC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DCC. HSBC cut their target price on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.84) to GBX 6,030 ($79.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on DCC from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,312 ($109.34) to GBX 8,963 ($117.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,160.20 ($94.19).

DCC opened at GBX 6,564 ($86.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,501.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,013.54.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

