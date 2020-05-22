DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $73.16 on Monday. DCC has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.