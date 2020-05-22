Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,036,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,177,000 after buying an additional 186,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 43.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 343,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after buying an additional 103,263 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.81.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $81.22 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.