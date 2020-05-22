DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.82

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 1535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

DPUKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

