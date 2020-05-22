Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $459,270.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $459,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DBX stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.50 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Dropbox by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 1,205.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBX. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.