Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns Sells 80,000 Shares

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $2,772,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.