EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 2,850 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

DIS stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $127.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

