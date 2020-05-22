Elgethun Capital Management Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

