Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,635 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Entergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Entergy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,197,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,552,000 after acquiring an additional 284,600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 319.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $97.63 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

