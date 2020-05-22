Equities Analysts Set Expectations for L Brands Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

L Brands stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,030,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

