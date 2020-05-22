ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 408 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,827,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,828 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.74. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.