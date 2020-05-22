ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,897 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Welltower by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,191,000 after buying an additional 331,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

NYSE:WELL opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

