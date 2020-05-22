ETRADE Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PPL by 458.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in PPL by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 51,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in PPL by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

