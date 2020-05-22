ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 36,630 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 137.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Corning by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Corning by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Corning by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. Corning’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

