ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.