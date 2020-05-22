ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $33,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $267.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $268.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.02 and a 200 day moving average of $221.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

