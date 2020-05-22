ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

NYSE:TDY opened at $339.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.58 and its 200 day moving average is $338.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.56, for a total value of $5,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,066,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total value of $2,652,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,030,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,368 shares of company stock worth $20,422,495. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

