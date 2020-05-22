ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

