ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 92,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 409,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 48,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

NYSE DIS opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

