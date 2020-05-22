ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FirstCash worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

