ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Littelfuse by 346.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $2,881,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $2,323,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.