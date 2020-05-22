ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,781 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,033 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 49,088 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $43,862.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,855.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

