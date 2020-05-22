ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,576,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,935,000 after buying an additional 348,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,267,000 after buying an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,260,000 after buying an additional 284,524 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,006,000 after buying an additional 585,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,456,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,040,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMC opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

