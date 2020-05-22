ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

