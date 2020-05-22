ETRADE Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.