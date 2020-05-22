ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,502 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,258,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $131,169,000 after buying an additional 758,100 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $3,939,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

COP opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.