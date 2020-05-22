ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 649 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,295.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

WST opened at $211.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $221.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.87 and a 200 day moving average of $159.55.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

