ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 29,806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 51,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.92 on Friday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.