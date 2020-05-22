ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,916.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 776,427 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $86.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

