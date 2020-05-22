ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,858 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average is $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.