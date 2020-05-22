ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $310.76 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $317.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

