ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 6,051 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

NYSE SO opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

