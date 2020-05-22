ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 8,347 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in International Paper by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in International Paper by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.35. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.