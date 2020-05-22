Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) versus Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Critical Analysis

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Evolus has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Evolus and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus 1 1 6 0 2.63 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 2 11 0 2.85

Evolus currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $77.09, suggesting a potential upside of 9.15%. Given Evolus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evolus is more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Evolus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evolus and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus -217.51% -197.30% -47.04% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -348.78% -60.65% -40.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolus and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus $34.92 million 3.93 -$90.03 million ($3.19) -1.28 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $103.71 million 40.63 -$402.73 million ($7.36) -9.60

Evolus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. Evolus, Inc. is a subsidiary of ALPHAEON Corporation.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

