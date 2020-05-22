Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

EXC opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

