Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,195 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan J.S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20.

Facebook stock opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $237.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average is $195.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

