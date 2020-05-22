Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 8,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00.

Facebook stock opened at $231.39 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $237.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.81. The company has a market cap of $661.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

