Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 5,604 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,315,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD opened at $162.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $120.19 and a twelve month high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

