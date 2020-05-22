Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,333 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 189,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,782,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,487,000 after purchasing an additional 232,741 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 808,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,847,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

