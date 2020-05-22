Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,486,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after acquiring an additional 927,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 671,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $179.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

